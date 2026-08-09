Crash Course For Short-Ball! Mohammed Siraj Struggles Against Bouncer While Batting, KL Rahul Steps In With Advice | Video

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Mohammed Siraj found himself at the receiving end of a playful lesson from KL Rahul after struggling against the short ball while batting during India’s warm-up game against the Sri Lanka Cricket XI. The light-hearted exchange between the two Indian players offered fans an amusing glimpse into the camaraderie within the team.

Siraj, who is primarily known for his fast bowling, faced some difficulty against a short-pitched delivery during his batting stint. After returning to the dressing room, the Indian pacer was seen discussing the challenge with Rahul, who appeared to offer him advice on how to deal with rising deliveries.

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Rahul has considerable experience against short-pitched bowling at the highest level and seemed to demonstrate the technique to Siraj during their dressing-room interaction. The moment was captured on camera and quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, who enjoyed seeing the Indian teammates share a relaxed exchange away from the intensity of the match.

For Siraj, the interaction came as part of his efforts to contribute with the bat for India. While his primary responsibility remains taking wickets with the ball, his ability to add valuable runs lower down the order can prove useful, particularly in Test cricket.

The playful exchange also highlighted the close bond within the Indian dressing room as the team continues its preparations for the upcoming Test assignment against Sri Lanka. What began as Siraj’s struggle against the short ball ultimately produced one of the more entertaining moments from India’s warm-up game.