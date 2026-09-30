Injury Scare For India? Naman Dhir Walks Off The Field After Ankle Twist In IND Vs WI 2nd ODI

India all-rounder Naman Dhir suffered an injury scare in the IND vs WI 2nd ODI on Wednesday. Dhir was bowling his seventh over when he twisted ankle twice in the follow through. He immediately went to ground and had the physios tend to him, before walking off the field. Auqib Nabi later finished his over.

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The incident occurred during the 35th over when Dhir went down on the field after delivering a ball to Amir Jangoo. Initially, the injury appeared to be cramps, but the seriousness of the situation became clear when Dhir received attention from the physio.

Replays showed Dhir twisting his left ankle twice, with the incident looking particularly painful on closer inspection. He remained on the ground for several moments before eventually getting back to his feet.

Dhir then walked off the field, noticeably dragging his left foot as he made his way out. The physio accompanied him as the team assessed the extent of the injury.

The injury forced Dhir to leave the field, with Nabi taking over to complete the over. There was no immediate indication of the severity of the ankle injury or whether Dhir would be able to return to the field. Further assessment will be required to determine the extent of the damage.