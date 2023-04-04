Injured Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters: 'Not yet in a position to play'

Rafael Nadal has won the French Open a record 11 times | AFP

Former world No. 1 Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters as he is yet to recover from a hip injury, which also puts his participation in the French Open in jeopardy.

Nadal sustained the injury during the second round at the Australian Open in January. He missed the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells last month as well as the Miami Open that ended last week.

Nadal took to Twitter to announce his decision to skip the Monte Carlo Masters, which is a run-up to the French Open.

"Unfortunately I am still not ready to compete and will miss one of those special tournaments I always love to play," Nadal said in a statement.

"Monte Carlo is and has been a key event in my career, but unfortunately I will have to miss it again since I am still not ready to compete without the risk of getting injured. I will continue the process of getting ready to come back."

Alcaraz & Auger-Aliassime also withdraw

Top-10 players Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime have also pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters.

"After two months of competing, I am happy to be back home but sad that I finished my semi-final match in Miami with discomfort.

"After visiting my doctor today ... and being evaluated, I won't be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour," Alcaraz, the U.S. Open champion, said in a post on social media.

"I have post-traumatic arthritis in my left hand and muscle discomfort in my spine that needs rest to cope with all that is to come."

Canadian Auger-Aliassime, ranked seventh in the world, said he has been struggling with a left knee issue.

"(I) decided it was the smartest decision to take some time off so I'm able to fully heal and recover before my next tournament at the Madrid Open," Auger-Aliassime wrote on Instagram.