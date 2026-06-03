India's Vijay Shankar Set For LPL Debut With Kandy Royals; Avishka Fernando Emerges No 1 Pick In Season 6 Draft

Colombo, June 2: India all-rounder Vijay Shankar is set to become the lone Indian player in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 after being signed by Kandy Royals, while Sri Lanka international Avishka Fernando emerged as the No. 1 overall pick in the Season 6 Draft as franchises completed their squads for the highly anticipated sixth edition of the tournament.

The draft, held ahead of the July 17–August 8 competition, saw all five franchises strengthen their squads with a mix of established international stars, emerging overseas talent and leading Sri Lankan cricketers, setting the stage for one of the most competitive seasons in the league's history.

Fernando headlines draft as Jaffna Kings strengthen title defence

Holding the first overall selection in the LPL 2026 Draft, defending champions SC Jaffna Kings opened proceedings by selecting Sri Lanka international Avishka Fernando as the No. 1 pick.

The Kings further strengthened their squad with the additions of experienced all-rounder David Wiese, Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran and Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who join marquee signings Dunit Wellalage and Bhanuka Rajapaksa as the franchise looks to defend its title and extend its successful run in the competition.

Vijay Shankar joins star-studded Kandy Royals squad

One of the biggest talking points for Indian cricket fans will be the participation of Vijay Shankar, who represented India at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The experienced all-rounder joins a formidable Kandy Royals squad featuring Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga and Angelo Mathews. The Royals further bolstered their line-up through the draft with the additions of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Daniel Sams, Kusal Perera and Nuwan Thushara.

Elsewhere, Colombo Kaps bolstered their line-up with international recruit Mujeeb Ur Rahman to complement icon players Jimmy Neesham, Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis.

Dambulla Sixers added proven match-winners Maheesh Theekshana and Fazalhaq Farooqi to their ranks alongside marquee signings Dinesh Chandimal and Dushmantha Chameera, while Galle Gallants strengthened their squad with Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka and South African batter Rassie van der Dussen, who join marquee signings Dasun Shanaka and Eshan Malinga ahead of the new season.

Global interest grows ahead of sixth edition

The player draft generated significant international interest, with more than 650 overseas cricketers from 21 countries registering for selection, underlining the growing global appeal of the Lanka Premier League and its emergence as one of the region's leading T20 competitions.

Mr Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director of the Lanka Premier League, said:

"The quality of players secured by franchises through the draft reflects the continued growth and competitiveness of the Lanka Premier League. The squads feature an exciting blend of international experience, emerging overseas talent and some of Sri Lanka's finest cricketers. The balance across all five teams promises a highly competitive tournament and an exciting experience for fans."

Mr Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group, the official rights holder of the LPL, said:

"The response to this year's player draft has been outstanding and highlights the growing reputation of the Lanka Premier League among players around the world. With registrations from 21 countries and the addition of several accomplished international cricketers alongside Sri Lanka's leading players, we are seeing the league continue to strengthen its position as one of the premier T20 competitions in the region."

The sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League will feature SC Jaffna Kings, Kandy Royals, Colombo Kaps, Dambulla Sixers and Galle Gallants competing in a double round-robin format followed by the playoffs.

The tournament will begin on July 17, 2026, and conclude with the final on August 8, 2026.

About Lanka Premier League

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has established itself as one of the region’s most dynamic and widely followed T20 tournaments, bringing together top Sri Lankan cricketers and leading international stars in an electrifying showcase of the game.

The league is owned and operated by the IPG Group, its official rights holder. The sixth edition of the LPL will be staged from December 1 to December 23, 2025, across three premier venues – Colombo, Dambulla and Kandy. Fans can look forward to 24 high-octane matches over 24 days, featuring marquee overseas players alongside Sri Lankan cricketing stalwarts.

The league, comprising five competing franchises, will vie for the coveted trophy this edition.

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About IPG

The IPG Group, founded by Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, is a global leader in sports marketing, event management, sponsorship rights and production, with deep expertise in international cricket properties and sports media.

As the rights holder for major cricket leagues, IPG has consistently delivered world-class sporting experiences, pioneering innovations in fan engagement, ground sponsorships and league management. With its strong global footprint, the group continues to shape and elevate the sports and entertainment landscape.