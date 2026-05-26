Days After Retirement, Ex-India Star Vijay Shankar Signs For LPL 2026 Side Kandy Royals

Former India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has joined Kandy Royals ahead of the upcoming 2026 Lanka Premier League season. Vijay Shankar has former played for the Indian team in the 2019 World Cup other than he has represented several franchises like the Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

Shankar joins a star-studded lineup featuring a strong core featuring Sri Lankan stars Wanindu Hasaranga and Angelo Mathews, along with Moeen Ali, as they prepare for the upcoming season. The player draft is scheduled for June 1.

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Shankar is now a "free agent" who can play in overseas franchise leagues after withdrawing from BCCI-affiliated competitions. At 35 years old, he expressed his intention to "pursue new opportunities" while announcing his retirement.

"I have decided to retire from playing domestic cricket and IPL to pursue new opportunities and play more cricket," Vijay Shankar had wrote in his statement on social media.

Shankar follows Uthappa, Pathan

BCCI regulations prohibit active Indian Team players from participating in overseas T20 Leagues. However, once they have retired from the Indian team, they can play for any international T20 franchise. Robin Uthappa played for Dubai Capitals in the UAE's International League T20, while Dinesh Karthik signed with Paarl Royals in South Africa's SA20 League.

A well-experienced all-rounder like Vijay Shankar would greatly assist to bolster the Kandy Royals as a squad in the upcoming. Overall, he played 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India since making his debut in 2018.

The organisers also revealed that more than 650 overseas registrations from 21 cricketing nations have been received for the upcoming draft, highlighting the tournament’s expanding international reach since its launch in 2022. LPL 2026 will also see West Indies legend Chris Gayle serve as the league’s brand ambassador. The tournament will feature SC Jaffna Kings, Kandy Royals, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Gallants, and Colombo Kaps competing in a double round-robin format followed by the playoffs.