'Eternally Grateful': Ex-CSK Star Vijay Shankar Retires From IPL & Domestic Cricket To Pursue 'New Opportunities'

Former India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has announced his retirement from the IPL and domestic cricket. The 35-year-old has played for multiple IPL franchises over the years and has been a fixture in the Tamil Nadu domestic side and the TNPL. Shankar also played for India in the 2019 World Cup, but now retires to pursue new opportunities, hinting at overseas and legend leagues.

"I have decided to retire from playing domestic cricket and IPL to pursue new opportunities and play more cricket," Vijay Shankar wrote in his statement on social media.

Vijay Shankar's career at a glance

The 35-year-old represented India in 12 ODIs and nine T20Is and was part of the squad at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Across 78 IPL matches, he played for Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, scoring 1,233 runs and taking nine wickets. His decision comes after going unsold in the IPL 2026 auction.

His selection at the 2019 World Cup raised eyebrows, after then chief selector picked him over in-form Ambati Rayudu, regarding the all-rounder as a 3D player. Shankar often faced ridicule over the same, and did mention the same in his retirement post.

"I have faced unreal hate and negativity. Let me take this opportunity to let you know that I chose to ignore and move forward. If I can do that anyone can! Think positive and work hard. Cricket has taught me life. Cricket is my life. Grateful and blessed Your 3D cricketer, Vijay Shankar," he concluded his statement.

What next for Vijay Shankar?

Shankar has mentioned he wants to continue playing cricket and could seek opportunities abroad. The 35-year-old could follow the Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa route - where they retired from domestic cricket to feature in the ILT20. Several former India stars have also featured in Legends leagues, earning a massive payday.