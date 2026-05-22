Fact Check: Did Nitish Reddy Mock CSK's IPL 2026 Exit With 'Idli Dosa' Post?

A picture of Nitish Kumar Reddy holding a plate of idli and dosa has gone viral across social media, with users claiming the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder mocked Chennai Super Kings following their exit from the IPL 2026 playoff race.

The image, shared from an account perceived by many users to belong to Nitish, carried a short caption that read "goodbye". The timing immediately caught attention online as it surfaced soon after Chennai Super Kings suffered a defeat to Gujarat Titans on Thursday, effectively ending their playoff hopes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The post quickly triggered strong reactions, with several fans interpreting the image as a subtle swipe at CSK. The "idli-dosa" angle also fuelled the narrative, as the dishes are commonly associated with South Indian cuisine and, in online cricket banter, are occasionally used in memes involving Chennai-based teams or fans.

However, the viral narrative is misleading. The account sharing the post is not Nitish Reddy's official profile and is instead an impersonation account posing as the SRH cricketer. As a result, the image and caption cannot be treated as a genuine reaction from the player himself.

The confusion appears to have stemmed from users assuming the profile belonged to Nitish and sharing the content without verifying its authenticity. Once the account's identity is taken into consideration, the claim that Nitish mocked CSK falls apart.

The viral post also emerged amid heightened online friction between CSK and SRH supporters in recent weeks. The rivalry intensified after multiple incidents involving Sunrisers personalities drew strong reactions from Chennai fans. Following SRH's playoff-clinching win over CSK at Chepauk, Ishan Kishan sparked debate with his "Whistle Podu" celebration and gestures towards the crowd, moments many fans interpreted as playful taunts aimed at Chennai supporters.

Around the same period, celebrations involving Abhishek Sharma's family also went viral after his mother was seen blowing a yellow whistle during SRH's celebrations, with sections of social media viewing it as a dig at CSK's iconic fan culture.