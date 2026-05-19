IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Trolls CSK Fans With 'Whistle Podu', Leaves Stadium With Gestures After SRH Seal Playoff Spot | Video

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Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan added more spice to the IPL 2026 playoff race with a fiery celebration after guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad into the playoffs with a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.

Kishan starred with a match-winning 70 off 47 balls as SRH successfully chased down 181 against CSK in a high-pressure encounter. After sealing the victory, the wicketkeeper-batter grabbed attention for his animated “Whistle Podu” celebration, famously associated with CSK fans, before playfully gesturing toward the Chennai crowd during the post-match celebrations.

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The win confirmed SRH’s place in the IPL 2026 playoffs and dealt a major blow to CSK’s qualification hopes. Pat Cummins led the charge with the ball earlier in the evening, picking up three wickets to help restrict Chennai to 180/7. Dewald Brevis top-scored for CSK with 44, while Heinrich Klaasen supported Kishan during the chase with a crucial 47-run knock.

Kishan’s celebration quickly went viral on social media, with fans debating whether the SRH batter was cheekily trolling the Chennai faithful after knocking their side to the edge of elimination.

The result further intensified the race for the remaining playoff spots, with SRH joining teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in the qualification mix.