Sports

Updated on

India's top players Srikanth, Sindhu virtually out of tourney after back-to-back defeats in BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok

By FPJ News Service

Thailand's Ratchanok Inthanon hitting a shot against India's PV Sindhu during their women's singles match at the World Tour Finals badminton tournament in Bangkok on Thursday
Thailand's Ratchanok Inthanon hitting a shot against India's PV Sindhu during their women's singles match at the World Tour Finals badminton tournament in Bangkok on Thursday
AFP

Bangkok

PV Sindhu fought her heart out but lost the battle, as her semi-final passage was hit in the Group 'B' at the BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Thursday.

It was a similar story in the men's section as India’s Kidambi Srikanth also accounted for the second consecutive loss, and has narrowed the chance of making it to the semi-final after a loss to World No.12 Wang Tzu Wei, 19-21, 09-21.

The world champion, Sindhu second defeat in as many encounters saw her succumb to a straight-game defeat against Ratchanok Intanon 19-21, 13-21.

A day after losing her Group B opener against the current world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan 21-19, 12-21, 17-21, World champion Sindhu was no match to Intanon.

Sindhu showed some fight in the opening game but wasn't able to control as she lost the opening game 18-21 to Intanon, who had defeated her last week in a lop-sided Thailand Open quarter-final clash. Intanon then came out with an even better performance in the second game to seal it 21-13 and registered a comfortable win in the match which lasted just 43 minutes.

This is Sindhu's second successive defeat against the Thai star. 5 days ago, Sindhu had surrendered to Ratchanok Intanon in the last-8 match of Super 1000 events in Thailand.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who had won the prestigious title in 2018, will next play lower-ranked Pornpawee Chochuwong, on Friday. Earlier, Sindhu was ousted as early as the first round in the first of the two Super 1000 events in Thailand and she suffered a quarter-final exit last week in Bangkok.

It was a similar story in the men's section as India’s Kidambi Srikanth also accounted for the second consecutive loss, and has a very narrow chance of making it to the semi-final after a loss to World No.12 Wang Tzu Wei.

There was a stunning 38-shot rally between the two players that Srikanth went on to win and take an 11-10 lead. But, that just saving grace for the Indian, as he lost the 21-19, 21-9.

In the second game, however, there was a complete roller coaster for the World No 12, Wang Tzu Wei, as he crushed Srikanth 21-9.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in