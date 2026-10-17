India’s SAFF Championship 2026 Participation In Doubt Amid New Zealand Friendlies

India’s participation in the 2026 SAFF Championship remains uncertain as the tournament clashes with the senior men’s team’s international commitments in November. The Blue Tigers, nine-time champions and defending title-holders, are scheduled to face Pakistan on November 5 and the Maldives on November 11 in Bangladesh.

However, with two friendlies against New Zealand already confirmed, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is exploring alternatives to ensure India’s participation.

Fixture clash puts India’s participation in doubt

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The 2026 SAFF Championship will run from November 5 to 17, with six teams expected to compete for the title. Nepal, the 2021 runners-up, have been disqualified following a ban on the All Nepal Football Association, leaving the tournament without one of its previous finalists.

India’s international friendlies against New Zealand are scheduled for November 12 in Auckland and November 15 in Christchurch, both within the FIFA international window from November 9 to 17. With India’s opening SAFF fixture falling outside that window, releasing senior players for the tournament could prove difficult.

Club concerns add to selection challenges

The AIFF has faced similar challenges over player availability this year. Before India travelled to the United Kingdom for the Unity Cup, Mohun Bagan Super Giant recalled seven players from the national camp, arguing that the club was not required to release them for matches outside the FIFA window.

India subsequently fielded a second-string side at the tournament, losing 2-0 to Nigeria and Jamaica to finish last. The episode highlighted the difficulties of assembling a competitive national squad when club and international schedules overlap.

However, India has a precedent for competing in the SAFF Championship with an under-23 team. In 2009, a side coached by Sukhwinder Singh travelled to Bangladesh and won the title after beating the Maldives on penalties.