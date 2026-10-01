India's Road To ODI World Cup 2027: Australia Opener And High-Voltage Pakistan Clash; Check Full Schedule & Venues | X

India will begin their campaign against Australia on October 7 in Cape Town, with the high-profile clash against Pakistan scheduled for October 10 in Johannesburg

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced India's schedule for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup as the team is set to begin its campaign against Australia on October 7 in Cape Town. One of the most anticipated matches of the tournament India vs Pakistan will take place on October 10 in Johannesburg, just three days after India's opening fixture.

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India have been placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. The team will face Afghanistan on October 14 in Tshwane before taking on Qualifier A on October 17 in Bloemfontein. India's final group-stage match will be against Zimbabwe on October 24 in Victoria Falls.

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The 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup will be hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe from October 2 to November 21. A total of 14 teams will compete in the tournament, which will feature 57 matches across 12 venues. The competition will begin with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek, Namibia, to determine the final team in the group stage.

Following the group stage, the top seven teams will advance to the Super 7 round. The four best-performing teams in that phase will qualify for the semi-finals. The first semi-final is scheduled for November 17 in Cape Town, while the second will be played on November 18 in Tshwane. The tournament final will take place on November 21 in Johannesburg.

India’s Full Schedule For ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027

October 7: India vs Australia, Cape Town.

October 10: India vs Pakistan, Johannesburg.

October 14: India vs Afghanistan, Tshwane.

October 17: India vs Qualifier A, Bloemfontein.

October 24: India vs Zimbabwe, Victoria Falls.