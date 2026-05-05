India’s No 1 Nurjahan Noorali Eyes Asian Para Games Qualification With Key International Campaign

Para paddler Nurjahan Noorali competes in international events aiming for Asian Para Games qualification | File Photo

Ahmedabad, May 5: India No. 1 para table tennis player Nurjahan Noorali is competing in a decisive international campaign, with four tournaments across Europe and Asia, forming a critical part of her qualification push for the 2026 Asian Para Games to be held in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan, in October.

Four-tournament international campaign

Ranked World No. 27 in Class 7 under the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Para Table Tennis rankings, Nurjahan enters this phase with a clear objective. Her campaign opened at the ITTF World Para Challenger Podgorica in Montenegro from April 29 to May 2.

She is competing at the ITTF World Para Challenger Laško, Slovenia, from May 5 to 9, followed by the ITTF World Para Elite Lasko from May 11 to 15, before concluding at the ITTF World Para Elite Taipei City, Taiwan, from May 17 to 21.

Currently ranked No. 8 in Asia, she is targeting a Top 6 finish to secure qualification, making this one of the most important phases of her career.

Journey and achievements

Diagnosed with polio at the age of five, Nurjahan returned to competitive table tennis in 2022 and has since made rapid progress. She won gold at the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) National Para Table Tennis Championships and defended her title at the UTT Para Senior National Championship 2025–26 in Indore earlier this year, a result that propelled her to India No. 1 in her category.

Based in Ahmedabad, Nurjahan works as a Junior Officer at Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), which has supported her with flexibility and leave to focus on training and international competition.

Support and preparation

Her preparation has been strengthened through structured support that includes guidance on tournament selection, access to recommended coaching expertise, regular performance monitoring, and financial backing for international participation, enabling her to compete consistently at the highest level.

“This phase is crucial for my qualification. With consistent support and the right training environment, I am focused on breaking into the Top 6 in Asia,” said Nurjahan.

Mr Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), said, “Nurjahan’s journey reflects grit, resilience and discipline. Her ability to balance professional responsibilities with sporting excellence makes her stand out. We are proud to support her as she prepares for this important phase and aims to make the country proud.”

Through its ‘Garv Hai’ initiative, Adani Sportsline continues to support emerging athletes with the resources, exposure, and ecosystem needed to perform at the highest level. With qualification on the line, the ongoing international circuit marks a defining phase in Nurjahan’s journey on the global stage.

About Adani Sportsline

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

Formed in 2019, Adani Sportsline has an overarching philosophy to inculcate a culture of sports at the grassroots level and create globally competitive opportunities for future champions in India. In line with the group’s vision of nation-building, the company aims to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy, and plays the role of an enabler in India’s journey to become a leading sporting nation.

For more information: www.adanisportsline.com

For media queries, contact Roy Paul: Roy.Paul@adani.com