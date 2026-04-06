Asian Junior Squash Championships 2026: Maharashtra’s Trio Qualify After Clearing SRFI Selection Trials

Anika Dubey (L), Vasundhara Nangare (M) and Akanksha Gupta (R) | File Photo

Mumbai, April 6: Three young girls from the Chance2Sports Foundation have achieved what many in Indian squash would consider improbable.

Anika Dubey from Pune, Akanksha Gupta from Thane and Vasundhara Nangare from Kalamb — three athletes from different geographies and walks of life — have cleared the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) selection round for the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships. The event will be held in Panzhihua, China, in May 2026.

Grassroots system driving success

Brought together under the Kanga Kids programme by Chance2Sports, the trio’s success is a testament to a system that refuses to let geography decide destiny.

The foundation, co-founded by Abhinav Sinha and Chetan Desai, was built on the conviction that talent does not choose social backgrounds, but opportunity does.

Since Sinha began coaching children on a public court at Thube Park, Pune, in 2014, the foundation has actively sought talent in village camps in Kalamb and school grounds in Aurangabad. Over 300 athletes have trained through this system, with several becoming national champions.

Journey of the players

Nangare is a striking illustration of this philosophy. Growing up in Kalamb, a town in Ahmednagar district without a squash court, she was spotted at a talent identification camp. Despite no prior competitive exposure, she finished third at the Under-15 Asian Junior Trials by the age of 13. She is now once again in contention to represent India on the continental stage.

Dubey, 15, is already a decorated name in junior squash. An Asian bronze medallist in the Under-17 category in 2025, she is the only player from Pune to earn such recognition at this level. Her journey began on a public court and has now progressed to a consistently building career.

Gupta, from Thane, completes the trio. Identified through the Chance2Sports network, she has steadily climbed the domestic circuit and previously earned a place at the Asian Junior Championships.

Selection process and support system

Clearing the SRFI selection round is a significant milestone. Players qualify for trials based on national ranking points from events like the Junior Nationals and Khelo India Youth Games.

The selection matches, held at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai under the supervision of the SRFI and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), determine the probable squad for a final training camp.

The Kanga Kids cohort is supported by a partnership between Kanga and Chance2Sports, providing equipment, travel funds and coaching. Sinha stated that the foundation sought out athletes from overlooked areas instead of waiting for talent to approach them. Desai added that the model proves dedication and discipline matter more than privilege.

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Future plans and expansion

Chance2Sports is currently running a Rs 25 crore fundraising initiative to scale its operations over the next five years. The goal is to support 150 athletes with world-class coaching and nutrition, aiming to produce India’s first World Junior squash gold medallist from a community programme. Additionally, the foundation plans to launch a high-performance training centre in Pune to further nurture grassroots talent.