India’s Harmanpreet Kaur Fights In Vain As South Africa’s Skipper Laura Wolvaardt Guides Hosts To 1-0 Series Lead

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt struck a fluent 51 as the hosts defeated India by six wickets in the opening Women's T20I here on Friday. | X & File Pic

Durban, Apr 17: South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt struck a fluent 51 as the hosts defeated India by six wickets in the opening Women's T20I here on Friday.

Chasing a modest 157/7, built around captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 33-ball 47, South Africa overhauled the target in 19.1 overs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen (44 not out) shared a crucial 52-run stand for the third wicket, which formed the backbone of the comfortable chase.

Earlier, India got off to a brisk start through Shafali Verma, who made 34 off 20 balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues (36 off 29) and Harmanpreet stitched a 71-run stand to lift the total.

Brief scores:

India 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 36, Harmanpreet Kaur 47 not out; Ayabonga Khaka 3/16).

South Afrcia 158 for 4 in 19.1 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 51, Annerie Dercksen 44 not out; Shreyanka Patil 2/26).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)