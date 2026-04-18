 India’s Harmanpreet Kaur Fights In Vain As South Africa’s Skipper Laura Wolvaardt Guides Hosts To 1-0 Series Lead
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia’s Harmanpreet Kaur Fights In Vain As South Africa’s Skipper Laura Wolvaardt Guides Hosts To 1-0 Series Lead

India’s Harmanpreet Kaur Fights In Vain As South Africa’s Skipper Laura Wolvaardt Guides Hosts To 1-0 Series Lead

South Africa women's national cricket team beat India women's national cricket team by six wickets in the first Women’s T20I in Durban to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Laura Wolvaardt scored 51, while Annerie Dercksen made 44 not out. Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur struck an unbeaten 47 as India posted 157/7.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 18, 2026, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt struck a fluent 51 as the hosts defeated India by six wickets in the opening Women's T20I here on Friday. | X & File Pic

Durban, Apr 17: South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt struck a fluent 51 as the hosts defeated India by six wickets in the opening Women's T20I here on Friday.

Chasing a modest 157/7, built around captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 33-ball 47, South Africa overhauled the target in 19.1 overs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen (44 not out) shared a crucial 52-run stand for the third wicket, which formed the backbone of the comfortable chase.

Earlier, India got off to a brisk start through Shafali Verma, who made 34 off 20 balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues (36 off 29) and Harmanpreet stitched a 71-run stand to lift the total.

Read Also
'Main Hi Badnaam Ho Rahi…': Yuzvendra Chahal Slaps Defamation Case Against Taniya Chatterjee Over...
article-image

Brief scores:

India 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 36, Harmanpreet Kaur 47 not out; Ayabonga Khaka 3/16).

South Afrcia 158 for 4 in 19.1 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 51, Annerie Dercksen 44 not out; Shreyanka Patil 2/26).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on