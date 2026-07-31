India's Gold Hunt Continues! Jaismine Lamboria & Arundhati Choudhary Enter CWG 2026 Boxing Finals

India's Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Chaudhary booked their places in the boxing finals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Friday. The duo secured at least silver medals with commanding semifinal victories. They will now fight for gold in their respective weight categories.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jaismine produced a clinical display to outclass Lesotho's Maselela. After taking the opening round unanimously, the Indian dominated the second with sharp counter-attacks and clean combinations. The referee stopped the contest because of Jaismine's overwhelming superiority, sending her into the final.

The Indian boxer controlled the bout from the opening bell with accurate punches and solid defence. She repeatedly punished her opponent with crisp jabs while avoiding Maselela's attacks. Jaismine will now face Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the gold medal clash.

Arundhati, meanwhile, came through a bruising semifinal against Wales' Rosie Eccles. The contest was fiercely contested, with both boxers exchanging heavy blows and suffering cuts during the fight. Despite the intensity, Arundhati won the opening two rounds on the judges' scorecards to take control.

The final round remained physical as both boxers continued to trade punches in an emotional finish. Eccles and Arundhati were both warned after a series of aggressive exchanges, but the Indian held her composure until the final bell. Arundhati sealed a 4-0 victory to book her place in the final and keep India's gold hopes alive.