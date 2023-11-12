Indian Youth Boxers Make Their Mark At ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships In Kazakhstan

Indian Youth Boxers. | (Credits: Twitter)

While the seasoned pugilists fell short of expectations at the recent Asian Games, the spotlight has shifted to India's rising stars who etched their names in history at the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan, recently. None of the men boxers made it with the Olympic quota, at the Games in Hangzhou, China, while four women made the cut.

India's dominance was unmistakable as they claimed a staggering 16 gold medals, securing the top spot in the medal standings. From the tenacious juniors to the promising youth, the Indian contingent exhibited outstanding performances, setting new records and paving the way for a future generation of boxing champions.

The juniors claimed ten titles, setting a new record for India in the men's junior division. Kishen Narsi, former executive member of the International Boxing Association, expressed satisfaction, saying, "They have done well, and I hope they continue to take it forward." Notable young boxers such as Bhawna Sharma, Tanu, Nikita Chand, and Kirti all clinched gold medals in Astana.

Among the men's youth boxers, Nikhil and Joon Bharat stood atop the podium, showcasing their prowess in the competition. Bhawna Sharma avenged a previous loss, while Joon Bharat demonstrated his potential to become a strong elite boxer in the near future.

Kazakhstan secured the second position in the overall medal standings with 15 titles, including nine gold medals claimed by their youth boxers. Stars like Ulzhan Sarsenbek, Bakyt Seidish, Bakhtiyar Anarbayev, and Torekhan Sabyrkhan are seen as potential future stars in the sport.

"Asian Games was an easy path" - Kishen Narsi

Speaking about the chances of India men boxers making it to the Paris Games, Narsi stated, the road ahead for them is tough as there will be more competitors in the fray.

"Asian Games was an easy path unfortunately our boys failed to hit in the right sports," said Narsi.

Uzbekistan earned a total of 12 titles in Astana, with their juniors securing four and the youth claiming eight titles. The women boxers from Uzbekistan shone brightly, capturing seven out of the twelve gold medals in Kazakhstan's capital. Although the Uzbek male junior boxers fell short, hopes remain high for the upcoming Junior World Boxing Championships.

Japan sent a relatively smaller delegation, with Youth World Champion Yuta Sakai missing the competition.

However, 16-year-old lightweight talent Yuga Fujiki not only won his category but also earned the title of Best Male Junior Boxer of the Championships. Seiya Nakayama and Raito Kataoka emerged victorious in the smallest youth male weight categories in Astana.

Chinese Taipei made history by winning a female junior gold medal, with 16-year-old Shen Sin Ai impressing with smart boxing in the women's light flyweight category. Iran's Mohammed Saleh Mesbahi Rouzbahani exceeded expectations with victories over Uzbek and Kazakh boxers, showcasing an astonishing technician style in Astana.

Thailand's Thanaphansakon Kalaseeram, who won the junior bantamweight category in the 2022 edition, saw his teammate Aphichit Chaemdi repeating the performance in Astana. Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan celebrated their historic winners in Astana as Amantur Dzhumayev and Dayanch Durdynepesov secured gold medals, marking a significant achievement for both nations in the junior level of boxing.

"Let's hope our boys do well in the qualification and make it to the Games in Paris," sagned off Narsi.

