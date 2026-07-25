Indian Women's Pairs Lawn Bowls Team Edges Tonga In Tiebreak To Secure Third Straight Win At Commonwealth Games | IANS

Glasgow, July 25: The Indian women's pairs lawn bowls team of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki overcame a spirited challenge from Tonga's Paris Baker and Milika Nathan to register a hard-fought victory in their Commonwealth Games 2026 sectional play match on Saturday, sealing the contest with a composed performance in the tiebreak.

The Indian duo started cautiously and conceded the opening end as Tonga took a 1-0 lead in the first set. However, they responded immediately in the second end through excellent teamwork, with Pinki guiding Rupa Rani to deliver a precise bowl that finished close to the jack, helping India level the scores at 1-1.

Building on that momentum, the Indians controlled the remainder of the set to claim it 5-2 and move within touching distance of another victory.

Tonga, however, refused to back down. Baker and Nathan dominated the second set, racing to a commanding 6-0 lead after the opening three ends. Rupa Rani and Pinki mounted a late fightback, narrowing the deficit with a series of well-executed bowls, but the recovery proved insufficient as Tonga held on to take the set 6-4 and force a tiebreak.

With the match hanging in the balance, the Indian pair rediscovered their best form. Rupa Rani produced three assured deliveries to leave India in a commanding position, placing two of her bowls closer to the jack than Tonga's nearest effort.

Pinki then completed the job with clinical precision, ensuring India secured the tiebreak 2-0 to wrap up the match.

The victory marked India's third consecutive win in the women's pairs competition, strengthening Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki's position in the sectional standings as they continued their impressive run at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Both England and India have secured three wins in their three games in Section B of the women’s pairs sectional play. However, England are ahead and at the top of the table, having won one more set than the Indian team, placed second. Rupa and Pinki are scheduled to play against Namibia on Sunday at 1:00 PM IST.

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