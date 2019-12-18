Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC can’t afford slip-ups

Jamshedpur: With just one win in their last six matches, Jamshedpur FC will be desperate to pick up three points when they host Mumbai City FC in the Hero Indian Super League clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Thursday.

Antonio Iriondo's side started the season well, registering two back-to-back wins. 26-year-old Spanish striker Sergio Castel and midfielder Francisco Luna (Piti) starred for the Men of Steel early with vital and equally impressive contributions from the Indian contingent. However, their form has dipped in recent weeks and the last three matches ended in draws, something Iriondo will be concerned about.

“We have tried all the strikers in the squad in the last matches. Some of them are in the starting XI or some of them have come off from the bench, but all of them have played matches. You have to think more than just scoring goals when you make the squad. You not only talk about the offensive part of the game, but you also talk about the defense,” said Iriondo.

The team suffered a huge setback when Castel and Piti were ruled out of action. Piti returned to action in the team's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters in Kochi last week, but Castel continues to be sidelined. Moreover, midfielder Noe Acosta will also miss a few games after being injured.

Jamshedpur have conceded late goals from winning positions twice in the last three games, against Kerala Blasters (2-2) and NorthEast United (1-1). Mumbai City, who have scored six goals in the last 15 minutes of games this season, will look to capitalise on Jamshedpur’s inability to close out games.