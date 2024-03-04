Indian Street Premier League 2024, Full Schedule & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch Inaugural Season

ISPL Trophy | Credits: Instagram/ISPLT10

The Inaugural edition of the Indian Street Premier League is slated to take place on March 6 and will go till March 15 in Thane, Navi Mumbai. The ISPL 2024 will witness five teams - Majhi Mumbai, Bangalore Strikers, Srinagar Ki Veer, Bangalore Strikers, Chennai Singhams, Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Tiigers Of Kolkata vying for the maiden title of the tournament.

Indian Street Premier League is another version of Indian Premier League, wherein the match will be played with tennis ball rather than usual season ball. In ISPL 2024, each team will play against other five sides in the round-robin format. The top 4 teams in the league standings will qualify for the semifinals. In this tournament, each side will play 10 overs.

The main aim behind launching Indian Street Premier League is not just to promote the street cricket at the global level but fulfilling the dream of cricketers to play inside the stadiums and demonstrate their cricketing skills to a larger audience.

The first ever Indian Street Premier League Auction was held on Febraury 25. A total of 350 players were under the hammer, but 96 of them managed to get their first ISPL contracts. A total of INR 4.91 crore were spent on selected players for the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has been appointed as core member of the ISPL while former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri will serve as a Chief Mentor of the T10 league.

Full Schedule Of ISPL 2024

March 6, Wesnesday

Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai - 7 PM IST

March 7, Thursday

Chennai Singhams vs Tiigers of Kolkata - 5:00 PM IST

Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bangalore Strikers - 7:30 PM IST

March 8, Friday

Chennai Singhams vs Bangalore Strikers - 5:00 PM IST

Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST

March 9, Saturday

Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai - 5:00 PM IST

Bangalore Strikers vs Srinagar Ke Veer - 7:30 PM IST

March 10, Sunday

Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singhams - 5:00 PM IST

Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST

March 11, Monday

Tiigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers - 5:00 PM IST

Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer - 7:30 PM IST

March 13, Wednesday

Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata - 5:00 PM IST

Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams - 7:30 PM IST

March 14, Thursday

Semi-Final 1 - 5:00 PM IST

Semi-Final 3 - 7:30 PM IST

March 15, Friday

Final - 7:30 PM IST

When To Watch ISPL 2024?

All the matches of Indian Street Premier League will take place at 5 pm and 7:30 PM. Except for the first day of the inaugural season, the remaining days will have two matches a day.

Where to watch ISPL 2024?

Indian Street Premier League League 2024 will exclusively live telecast on Sony Sports. Those who prefer to watch the tournament on OTT, then they log in Sony Liv app or sonyliv.com