Indian Squash Star Abhay Singh Targets World Top-15 Ranking To Boost Qualification Chances For LA 2028 Olympics | X - AmitShah

Mumbai: Abhay Singh, who is targeting a place among the world's top 15 players, acknowledged that winning an Olympic medal would be a formidable challenge but insisted that much could change before the Games.

"To win an Olympic medal is a big ask, but a lot can change in two years," Singh said on the sidelines of the 82nd National Squash Championships at the Otters Club, Bandra.

Singh Targets Higher World Rankings

With the Asian continental qualification route already decided, Singh believes securing a berth through the world rankings offers his best opportunity. He said breaking into the top 20 would strengthen his prospects, while a further rise would provide greater certainty ahead of the qualification deadline.

"I think in 12-14 months, if I'm not 16 or 17, or even touching 12 or 13, I would be pretty disappointed. I've had some big wins and close matches with guys at that ranking, so that should be the goal," he said.

The 2022 Asian Games gold medallist stressed that rankings fluctuate considerably after tournaments, making consistency essential. He stated that he would prefer to secure qualification through rankings rather than depend on the final qualifying tournament.

He said knowing his qualification status four to five months before the Games would allow him to plan his Olympic preparations more effectively.

Olympic Inclusion Transforms Squash's Prospects

Beyond his ambitions, Singh believes squash's inclusion in the Olympics has fundamentally changed perceptions of the sport, creating opportunities for players, support staff and aspiring youngsters.

"Being an Olympic sport has different weight," he said, explaining that parents, governments and fans now view squash differently.

He pointed to increased financial support and greater institutional recognition as important benefits of Olympic inclusion.

Singh cited his own experience of receiving support through Olympic-focused initiatives, including Olympic Gold Quest, as evidence of the transformation.

Long-Term Olympic Future Remains Uncertain

However, he cautioned that squash's long-term development would depend on remaining part of the Olympic programme beyond Los Angeles.

"It isn't just about getting one Olympic certificate. It's about staying in the Olympic sport for a very long time and seeing if the sport improves," he said.

Asked whether squash could retain its Olympic place when Australia hosts the 2032 Games, Singh acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the selection of sports.

He felt Australia's relatively limited number of medal contenders in squash could make its continued inclusion challenging, although he hoped his assessment would prove wrong.

Professional Squash Tournaments Grow In India

Singh also welcomed the growth of professional tournaments in India, attributing the increasing opportunities partly to squash's Olympic recognition.

He pointed to events in Indore and other major competitions being organised in the country, despite the considerable financial investment required.

"Big events on home soil are something we've been waiting for for a very long time," he said.

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Tournament Planning And Olympic Ambitions

Discussing the professional circuit, Singh explained that leading players generally compete in around 15 tournaments annually, including the World Championships, British Open, Egyptian Open and major platinum events.

Tournament selection, he said, depends on scheduling, location, previous performances and discussions with support staff.

For Singh, the immediate priority remains climbing the rankings and ensuring that India's presence in squash's Olympic debut extends beyond participation to a realistic challenge against the world's best.

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