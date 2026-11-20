India A began their Asia Cup Rising Stars 50-over tournament campaign in style, defeating Nepal by a massive 306 runs on Friday. Skipper Tilak Varma and wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra scored brilliant centuries to help India A post a huge total. The Indian bowlers then produced a stunning performance to bowl Nepal out for just 26 runs.

Varma and Kushagra Shine with Centuries

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After being asked to bat first, India A lost a few early wickets and needed a strong partnership to recover. Varma and Kushagra stepped up and took control of the innings with some attacking batting. The pair added 206 runs for the third wicket to put India A in a strong position.

Varma scored 107 runs off 113 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes. Kushagra was even more aggressive, smashing 117 off 102 deliveries with 10 fours and five sixes. His powerful batting kept the Nepal bowlers under pressure throughout the partnership.

Towards the end, Suryansh Shedge added quick runs to give India A a strong finish. He remained unbeaten on 36 off just 14 balls, helping the team reach 332 for nine in 50 overs.

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Nepal's chase turned into a complete disaster as India's fast bowlers dominated from the start. Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav shared nine wickets between them to dismiss Nepal for just 26 in 11.3 overs. Rana finished with figures of 4 for 16, while Prince produced an outstanding spell of 5 for 6.

Nepal lost their first wicket without scoring, and the pressure continued to build as wickets fell regularly. They were reduced to 17 for five in the seventh over, with none of their batters able to reach double figures. Shahbaz Ahmed picked up the remaining wicket as India A completed a huge 306-run victory to make a winning start to their campaign.