Indian MMA Fighter Chungreng Koren Seals Stunning Victory At Road To UFC In China | VIDEO

Indian MMA fighter Chungreng Koren delivered a massive statement at Road to UFC Season 5 in China. The bantamweight defeated previously unbeaten Japanese fighter Ryuho Miyaguchi via second-round submission to secure his place in the semifinals.

Koren accepted the fight on short notice and produced one of the standout performances of the event. The win also handed Miyaguchi the first loss of his professional MMA career. After securing the win, Koren thanked the Gods before shouting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in front of a packed Galaxy Arena in Macau, China.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The fight began at a fast pace, with both fighters enjoying success during the opening exchanges. Miyaguchi looked sharp with his striking combinations and movement, while Koren continued to press forward and force the action.

Neither fighter managed to dominate the round completely, but the Japanese fighter appeared slightly more comfortable on the feet as the round progressed. Miyaguchi started the second round strongly, landing several clean straight right hands and looking to find his rhythm. Koren responded brilliantly, landing a lunging left hand that dropped Miyaguchi to the canvas.

From there, Koren applied pressure with aggressive ground strikes before switching to a submission attempt. Miyaguchi eventually tapped out late in the second round, capping off a superb comeback from the Indian bantamweight.

Chungreng Koren, popularly known as The Indian Rhino, is an Indian mixed martial artist who competes in the bantamweight division. Hailing from Manipur, he has emerged as one of India’s promising MMA fighters on the international circuit.

Koren gained wider attention after competing in Road to UFC, a tournament designed to identify top Asian MMA prospects and offer a pathway to the UFC. His latest victory moves him one step closer to that goal.