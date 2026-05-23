Wrestler Sangram Singh Reflects On Historic MMA Hat-Trick & His Journey From Kushti To Cage

Pic: Instagram

Wrestler and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion Sangram Singh recently charted history, as he became the first Indian to win an MMA bout on Argentine soil. This also marked his third consecutive international MMA win – after Tbilisi, Georgia and Amsterdam, Netherlands. Ask how the historic feat felt, and the 40-year-old tells us, “I remember the first time I competed in akhada kushti, I lost. Picking myself up from there and managing to play at a national and international levels for my country has been quite a journey. While winning or losing does matter to most, I enjoy the process more than the results. To know that I am the first Indian to get this hat-trick in MMA feels humbling. While this win inspired me to keep at it, I hope this feat has inspired my fellow athletes too.”

Taking on the opponent

Right after the MMA win in Buenos Aires, Argentina, reports about his opponent, Florian Coudier’s aggression towards Sangram right before the fight made headlines. The French athlete also made comments about his age. Did that add fuel to Sangram’s performance? “Agar zindagi mein koi bhi bada kaam karna hai, toh humara calm rehna bahut zaruri hai. Florian is young, in fact, he’s almost 16 years younger than me. He told me: ‘It’s the sport of the youth and not veterans, and bones usually don’t repair well at your age’. So I smiled and told him, ‘Maybe you don’t know me, but I’m sure your father does.’ I didn’t let his words or conduct impact me, and I kept myself focused, because I knew my competition was not with him, but with myself. I wanted to see how much I can push myself,” Sangram tells us.

One for the critics

At 40, he is breaking stereotypes that veterans can't compete in MMA. Ask what he feels about those who doubted his longevity in this sport, and Sangram smiles: “Passion has no age. The world only praises results, not the effort. Jab tak duniya wale aapke sapne pe hans nahin rahe, toh samjho aapka sapna chota hai. So yes, people would say a lot of things, but my self-belief is really strong. Main chal nahin sakta tha toh wrestler bana, bol nahin sakta tha toh speaker bana, shy tha toh TV/movies mein aaya. So whoever laughed on my dream to accomplish something in MMA has got their answer. Their teenaged kids are my fans today, and that makes me so happy and grateful.”

Not without my roots

While he turned to MMA “just three years ago”, Sangram admits that his experience with traditional wrestling helped him during his recent MMA fight. “Having learnt and worshipped mitti kushti for over 30 years, I admit that a lot of the traditional wrestling techniques come in handy when I perform MMA. It helped me overcome a tough situation in the recent match too,” he says.

As for the prep, he admits that he went all out: “To prepare for the fight, I trained for almost six hours every day. Since it was a long flight, I would do pushups near the washroom and yoga and pranayama on my seat.”

The road ahead

Having achieved a hattrick in MMA, what is the immediate next goal for him in the international arena? “I plan to play for at least three-four more years, and earn some more laurels for my country. I hope God enables me to do that,” Sangram shares.

For someone who’s been a successful pro-wrestler, actor, and motivational speaker, how does the thrill of an MMA cage compare to the akhada? “My mother would always say, ‘Some people become a part of history and some create history. Try to be in the second category.’ And following my gut has helped me move in that direction. I like to choose risk over regret. Until three years ago, I hadn’t heard of MMA, hence achieving something in the sport feels more gratifying,” Sangram ends.