Indian Hockey Teams To Wear Saffron Jerseys At FIH World Cup 2026, Opposition And Ex-Captain Raise Questions | VIDEO

Hockey India unveiled saffron jerseys for the FIH Hockey World Cup, prompting debate over the national team's traditional colours | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 30, 2026: The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will wear saffron jerseys instead of their traditional blue kit at the FIH Hockey World Cup, to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.

Unveiling the new jersey on its social media platforms, Hockey India (HI) said the design is intended to "tell a story" and reflect "India's pride". According to the federation, saffron symbolises courage, sacrifice and victory.

"Inspired by the Indian national flag and the rising sun, it reflects new beginnings," HI said.

Presenting the new India jersey! 🇮🇳



Every stitch tells a story. Every pattern, every colour carries India's pride.



Our teams are ready to once again do the country proud at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026.



🎥: Select 2 (SD+HD)+ Khel & JioHotstar

🗓️: August… pic.twitter.com/8GvwbByapq — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 27, 2026

The jersey also features Mandala-inspired patterns celebrating India's cultural heritage, while deep navy blue accents, inspired by the Ashoka Chakra, symbolise progress, peace and focus.

HI said the chest graphic is a modern interpretation of the Sudarshan Chakra, representing "strength, unity, and momentum."

VIDEO | On Hockey India changing the national team's jersey colour from blue to saffron, Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey clarified:



"Both the Indian men's and women's teams will play in the Hockey World Cup from August 15. I hope both teams perform very well,… https://t.co/UU5qoMbTK2 pic.twitter.com/6uojcBFJI3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2026

The kit also includes tricolour piping along the shoulders and sides, which "reinforces national pride." The word 'INDIA' appears on the front in stylised Devanagari script to "celebrate linguistic and cultural diversity."

"New jersey design embodies the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', One India, Supreme India," HI said in the launch video.

Apart from the saffron kit, the teams will also have white jerseys featuring the same design.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Hockey India changed national team jerseys from blue to saffron, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Whether they change uniforms or try to rewrite history through education policy, no matter what they do... You have seen what the youth of our country… pic.twitter.com/EGCcFnxcxA — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2026

Priyanka Gandhi, Viren Rasquinha Question The Move

The decision to replace the iconic blue jersey with saffron drew criticism from Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and former India captain Viren Rasquinha.

Priyanka Gandhi said the country's identity was rooted in non-violence, truth and brotherhood, and these values could not be changed.

"Whether they change uniforms or try to rewrite history through education policy, no matter what they do. You have seen what the youth of our country think about this. You heard what the young people gathered at Jantar Mantar were saying. This is the voice of the nation," the Congress MP said.

"The struggle for this country's independence was founded on non-violence and truth; the RSS played no part in it. The entire nation knows the reality, and those who didn't are now realising what their true intentions are," the Congress MP added.

She also said the Congress had led the freedom movement under Mahatma Gandhi's guidance.

"The Congress party led that movement under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi, and the very soul of this country is rooted in non-violence, truth, and brotherhood. No one can take that away--not the RSS, nor anyone else," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"No matter how much they sow division, incite violence, or spread hatred, the country's soul--defined by brotherhood, mutual love, and unity--remains intact; they cannot strip that away," she added.

Rasquinha also questioned the decision.

"I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things. But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?" Rasquinha, who is also the CEO of Olympic Gold Quest, wrote on X.

"My simple & humble point is on pride, identity & legacy."

Hockey India Defends Colour Change

Hockey India defended the decision, saying there was nothing inappropriate about choosing saffron as it is "part of our tricolour".

The federation also said changes to the national team's jersey colours were not unprecedented.

"It may also be noted that changes in jersey colour are not unprecedented in Indian hockey. From time to time, the national team's playing kit colour has been modified as per functional and other requirements," the statement said.

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"For instance, during the 2014 FIH Hockey World Cup, the team's jersey colour was changed to yellow and during the 2018 FIH Hockey World Cup the colour was changed to sky blue with a completely different design," it added.

"The present change to saffron was implemented considering both the technical feedback received from the coaches and players and the symbolic value associated with the colour being part of our National Flag," HI said.

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