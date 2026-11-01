Indian Footballer Mohammed Azhar Faces Backlash For Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture At Female Fan After ISL Match; VIDEO | X

A video allegedly showing Indian footballer Mohammed Azhar making an obscene gesture towards a female fan after an Indian Super League (ISL) match has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place after SC Delhi defeated Mumbai City FC 3-2 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

The video is being widely shared on social media with the claims that Azhar made obscene gesture towards a female fan while going inside the pavilion after the match. He is seen touching his private parts and walking inside the pavilion while looking at the fan who was filming the video.

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The video was first shared on social media from the X account "@Anniefernz21" with the caption, "Delhi players representing Delhi very well Whatta amateur baller yuck."

The viral video led to discussions among football fans and several users started sharing different views about the alleged gesture. While some defended the footballer, saying such gestures are common in professional football, others questioned whether the act was appropriate.

One user commented, "Don't be a softy. Very normal in the football world." Another user compared the incident to Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration, saying that the Portuguese footballer had also made a similar gesture in front of a large crowd.

Another fan said that the female supporter might have provoked the player. The user said, "Can't say without audio the fans must have abused him too much." Meanwhile, another user questioned the footage, asking why the video was muted and whether the person involved was actually a female fan.

A user also pointed out that people appeared to be defending Azhar because he is a promising young player, adding that the reaction could have been different if another footballer had been involved.