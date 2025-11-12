 Indian Football Crisis: AIFF Seek ISL Clubs Advice In Hastily Arranged Zoom Meeting, Super Cup To Continue As Plan
Indian Football Crisis: AIFF Seek ISL Clubs Advice In Hastily Arranged Zoom Meeting, Super Cup To Continue As Plan

AIFF invited clubs for a Zoom call meeting on Wednesday with just a two-hour notice as alternate plans for the ISL season are discussed after the league tender found no takers.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
ATKMB's Jayesh Rane (R) and CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte vie for ball possession during Hero ISL 7 at the Bambolim Stadium on Tuesday | ISl Picture

The All India Football Federation has sought an emergency meeting with the Indian Super League clubs as they continue to navigate an uncertain period in Indian football. India's top division league found no takers after the AIFF tender failed to find any bids before the November 7 deadline. Now, on Wednesday, AIFF invited feedback from the clubs, before arranging a Zoom meeting.

In the space of 3 hours, AIFF and their chief Kalyan Chaubey will meet with ISL's executive committee members, club captains and then the CEOs as they work towards finding a solution.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) received no bids by the November 7 deadline for the tender issued to find a commercial partner to run the league. Some of India's most storied football clubs including Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Kerala Blasters have halted their operations with uncertainty looming large about the future.

Among all ISL Clubs, only FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC and East Bengal are still operating, given the ongoing Super Cup. All 4 teams will be in semi-final action on December in Goa as per TOI.

article-image

It has been uncertainty since. AIFF approached the ISL and I-League clubs with a focus on collaborating on ideas and suggestions for any potential alternate plans for managing and organising the ISL.

The issue has gained prominence after several of the country's top footballers released a joint social media statement on Tuesday. Among the players to share the statement were Sunil Chettri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Sandesh Jhingan. Ryan Williams, who gave up his Australian passport to represent India, also joined in.

“We, professional footballers who play in the Indian Super League, are coming together to make a plea, and more importantly, to send the message that we stand united in our efforts to get the Indian Super League season underway. To put it simply, we want to play, and now,” read the statement.

