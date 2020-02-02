Indian Derby: War Hammer is the new Titan

Mumbai: War Hammer, ridden by champion jockey Suraj Narredu, stamped his authority by winning the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby, Grade 1, the cream of Indian racing, in a telling fashion, at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, here on Sunday.

The performance was true to the colt’s name as War Hammer ran away from his opponents by over seven lengths to claim his eight wins in as many starts.“It has been a good start so far and I hope to maintain the winning streak,” said Narredu, who had guided War Hammer to victory last week at the Bangalore Derby in a similar fashion.

“Everyone thought that War Hammer would not make it to the winning post after the colt had won the race of the same distance (2400m) in Bengaluru just last week. But he set aside all critics to claim the Ultra Indian Derby,” said Narredu, who went on to win his 18th Derby title.

“God willing, I could do it because of the support from owners, trainers and especially my family,” he added.

It was Consigliori, who was the pacesetter, as he led the 20-horse race after the gates opened in front of the spectators at 5.30 pm.

He then maintained the lead till the 1000m metre marker. As the race crossed the half-way mark (1200m), Wizard Of Stocks took charge.

As they entered the home stretch, War Hammer was still lurking in the fifth and sixth positions.“Yes, I was in the fifth spot, and I wanted to maintain the distance from the leader as I was well aware that it would be at this stage my colt would do the best, and he did so as we won the race,” said the jockey, who won the total stakes of over Rs 2 crores.

With 200 metres from the winning post, things looked good for all the punters who had backed the colt from Bengaluru and there was nothing that could challenge him as he hit the winning post with Trouvaille finishing second.

Suraj Narredu in the process completed his fine double after he had guided Salazaar to victory in the SM Shah Eclipse Stakes of India, a Grade II race.

Wizard Of Stocks, who was behind the pacesetter, finished third.

Results

The Dr. MAM Ramaswamy Multi-Million: 1. Giant Star, 2. Taimur, 3. Wind Whistler

The Rusi Patel Trophy (Gr.3). 1. Flying Visit, 2. Cosmic Ray, 3. Auburn

The Ebco Worksmart Breeders' Produce Stakes (Gr.3): Forest Flame, 2. Rubik Star, 2. Super Girl

The S. M. Shah Eclipse Stakes of India (Gr.2): 1. Salazaar, 2. Tasawwur, 3. Truly Epic

The B K Rattonsey Memorial Maiden Multi-Million: 1. Golden Oaks, 2. El Capitan, 3. Joaquin

The Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby (Gr.1): War Hammer, 2. Trouvaille, 3. Wizard Of Stocks

The Padmini & Gobind Jhangiani Million: 1. Kildare, 2. Dandi March, 3. Questina8. The Tattersalls Million: Hidden Gold, 2. Copper Queen, 3, Mighty Warrior.