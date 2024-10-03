Indian Cricket Question On KBC For ₹6.40 Lakh: Contestant Quizzed On Sunil Gavaskar’s Test Record, Takes Audience Poll

Popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan had posted a cricket-related question on the same. In what was for a hefty amount of ₹6.4 lakh, the question was, "In 2024, who became the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to score more than 700 runs in a Test series?"

Cricket-related questions have become quite popular in recent times in the game show and notably, a few IPL questions have also surfaced over the years. Meanwhile, the above question was related to the India-England Test series contested earlier this year, with the options given as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Rohit Sharma.

The contestant was unsure about the answer and decided to take audience poll. Despite Kohli skipping the entire series, 37% of people voted for him, while 49% did for Jaiswal. The latter was the correct answer.