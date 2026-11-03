Indian Boxer Manish Sharma Slaps Pakistani Opponent Rahim Pardesi During Dubai Face-Off; VIDEO Viral | Instagram

A video has gone viral on social media in which an Indian boxer slapped his opponent Pakistani boxer during a face-off event in Dubai.

Tensions between Indian influencer-boxer Manish Sharma, popularly known as "Half Engineer", and Pakistani opponent Rahim Pardesi reached a boiling point during an on-stage face-off at the Fury by the Sea MUKA Boxing promotional event in Dubai.

Manish Slaps Rahim

Manish slapped Rahim during the heated face-off after the latter reportedly provoked him with trash talking and antics during the pre-fight press conference. The situation quickly escalated after which security personnel present at the spot had to step in and separate the two fighters.

The incident took place ahead of their much-awaited clash scheduled for Friday, November 6 at Nikki Beach in Dubai. What was supposed to be a promotional face-off turned into a heated situation as tensions between the two fighters spilled out in front of the audience.

Manish Sharma is an influencer who has made his way into boxing. Rahim Pardesi is a Pakistani social media personality and boxer.

All Eyes On Upcoming Fight

With the face-off turning physical even before the fight, all eyes are now on November 6, when the two will finally settle their differences inside the ring.