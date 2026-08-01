Indian Boxer Arundhati Choudhary Gets Emotional With Teary Eyes As National Anthem Plays After Winning Boxing Gold At CWG 2026 | X

Glasgow, August 1: Indian boxer could not hold back her tears as the National Anthem played during the medal ceremony after she won the women's 70kg boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday.

Tears were clearly visible in her eyes as she stood in the top of the podium, proudly wearing the gold medal and making the country proud with her memorable victory and incredible achievement.

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The emotional moment came after Arundhati defeated Bulgaria's Reid by a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision in the final. As the tricolour was raised and Jana Gana Mana echoed through the arena, the Indian boxer became emotional and tears rolled out of her eyes. The moment can be stated as one of the most touching moments for every India witnessing the incident.

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Another Gold For India

With the victory, Arundhati Choudhary added another gold medal to India's excellent boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Her dominant performance and emotional celebration made it a memorable day, as she proudly stood on the podium with tears of joy and pride while the entire nation celebrated her achievement.