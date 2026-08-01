Golden Punch! Arundhati Choudhary Continues India's Merry Run, Clinches 5th Boxing Medal At CWG 2026

India's Arundhati Choudhary produced a dominant display to defeat Bulgaria's Reid 5-0 in the Commonwealth Games 2026 women's 70kg boxing final. Winning every round with disciplined tactics and accurate punches, she never allowed her opponent back into the contest, securing another gold medal for India's impressive boxing campaign.

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Arundhati took control in the opening round, winning it 4-1 as she stayed patient and forced Reid to make the first move. The Bulgarian judge scored the round in Reid’s favour, but the remaining judges backed the Indian. A late clinch saw Reid fall on her back, adding to her difficulties.

The second round saw more action, with both boxers landing scoring punches. Reid found some success early, but Arundhati responded with a strong flurry of attacks. The judges unanimously awarded the round to the Indian, putting her firmly in control.

Needing a big comeback, Reid failed to produce the turnaround required in the final round. Arundhati maintained her dominance and sealed the victory with a unanimous 5-0 decision. With the win, she became the Commonwealth Games champion in the women’s 70kg category.