India Women's Hockey Team Secure Direct Qualification For 2028 Olympics After Beating China 1-0 To Win Asiad Gold

India Women Beat Secure Direct Qualification For 2028 Olympics After Beating China 1-0 To Win Asian Games Gold | IANS

It was a Chak De India! moment fro the Indian women's hockey team as they ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold after defeating defending champions China 1-0 in the final of the 2026 edition in Nagoya, Japan on Friday.

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The victory gave India its second gold medal in the women's hockey event as the previous title came in 1982 in New Delhi. The triumph also secured direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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Led by captain Salima Tete, India put up a strong performance to overcome China in a closely fought final at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. The Indian team held its nerve against the defending champions to seal the narrow victory and claim the gold medal.

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India entered the final after beating South Korea 2-0 in the semifinal on September 30. Ishika opened the scoring in the 44th minute through a penalty corner, while captain Salima Tete added the second goal in the 48th minute to secure India's place in the title clash. China, meanwhile, defeated hosts Japan 4-2 in a penalty shootout after their semifinal ended goalless.

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India's only previous Asian Games gold in women's hockey came in 1982. The team has now added a second title to its record after finishing with silver medals in 1998 and 2018 and bronze medals in 1986, 2006, 2014 and 2023. The latest triumph marks a significant milestone for Indian women's hockey and ends a long wait for continental glory.