Asian Games 2026: India Women's Hockey Team Strike Gold After 44 Years; Beat China 1-0 In Final |

India end 44-year wait for gold, clinch their second Asian Games title with a hard-fought win in the final

India women's hockey team scripted history by defeating China 1-0 in the final of the 2026 Asian Games to win the gold medal in Nagoya, Japan on Friday. The victory ended India's 44-year wait for an Asian Games gold in women's hockey with their previous title coming in 1982 in New Delhi.

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India's only previous Asian Games gold in women's hockey came in 1982, when they defeated South Korea in the final. The latest triumph marks their second title in the competition and ends a 44-year wait. India had also won silver in 1998 and 2018, along with bronze medals in 1986, 2006, 2014 and 2023.

The gold medal victory also secures India's direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, adding further significance to the historic win.