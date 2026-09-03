India Women Crush Hong Kong By 137 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Hits Record 124 In Asia Cup; Qualify For Semi-Finals | X

India Women produced a dominant performance to beat Hong Kong Women by 137 runs in Match 7 of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Thursday and booked their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

After being asked to bat first, India posted 193/5 in 20 overs, with Smriti Mandhana leading the way with a record-breaking 124 off 64 balls. Hong Kong never came close to the target as India's bowlers kept taking wickets and bowled them out for 56 in 16.2 overs.

Mandhana's innings was the biggest highlight of the match. The India opener smashed 14 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 193.75. She became the first Indian woman to score two T20I centuries and also recorded the highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup history.

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Shafali Verma gave India a quick start with 28 off 17 balls, including three fours and two sixes. She and Mandhana added 74 runs for the opening wicket. Pratika Rawal then made 10, while Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur scored 11 and 10 respectively.

India finished with 193/5, leaving Hong Kong a target of 194. The Hong Kong batting line-up struggled from the start and lost wickets regularly.

Captain Natasha Miles top-scored with 15, while Marina Lamplough made 14 and Yasmin Daswani scored 11. No other Hong Kong batter reached double figures apart from Maryam Bibi, who made seven.

India's bowlers shared the wickets. Deepti Sharma was the pick with three wickets, while Nandani Sharma and Prema Rawat took two wickets each. Shree Charani also claimed one wicket as Hong Kong were restricted to 56/8 on the scorecard.

India's 137-run win followed their strong opening victory over Thailand and gave them another big boost in the tournament. Mandhana's record-breaking knock was the main difference as India comfortably defended their total.

Brief scores:

India Women: 193/5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 124, Shafali Verma 28)

Hong Kong Women: 56/8 in 15.5 overs (Natasha Miles 15, Marina Lamplough 14; Deepti Sharma 3/9)

Result: India Women won by 137 runs.