India Wins 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze In Women's Wrestling At Asian Wrestling Championship 2026, Vietnam

U17 Girls pose with their medals at Asian Wrestling Championship 2026, Veitnem |

New Delhi: India’s young wrestlers delivered a strong showing in the women’s wrestling events at the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships, securing two gold, two silver and one bronze medal on the day.

Diksha (43kg) led the charge with a dominant run, defeating Asangaryeva (Kyrgyzstan) 6-0 in the final to clinch gold. She had earlier outclassed opponents from Kyrgyzstan (8-0) and Vietnam (10-0) en route to the summit clash.

In the 73kg category, Garima produced an attacking masterclass to overpower Namuuntsetseg Batbold (Mongolia) 18-6 in the final and secure India’s second gold medal.

India added two silver medals through Nikita (49kg) and Antra (65kg). Nikita went down 2-10 to Yuan Yuting (China) in the final, while Antra lost 0-5 to Siyu Wei (China) in her gold medal bout after an impressive run that included a hard-fought semifinal win over Japan.

Sakshi (57kg) claimed India’s lone bronze of the day, bouncing back from a narrow semifinal defeat to beat Arina Kuanyshova (Kazakhstan) 10-0 in the medal playoff.

India’s continued success at the age-group level underlines the depth of emerging talent in women’s wrestling, following the country’s strong performance at the U23 Asian Championships earlier this week.