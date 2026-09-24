 India Win Silver In Mixed 4x400M Relay At Asian Games 2026; Clinch 2nd Medal In Athletics
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India Win Silver In Mixed 4x400M Relay At Asian Games 2026; Clinch 2nd Medal In Athletics

The Indian quartet featured Manu TS, MR Poovamma, Vishal TK and Vithya Ramraj. Manu TS got India off to a strong start in the opening leg and kept the team in medal contention.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, September 24, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
India Win Silver In Mixed 4x400M Relay At Asian Games 2026; Clinch 2nd Medal In Athletics
India Win Silver In Mixed 4x400M Relay At Asian Games 2026 | X

India won the silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Thursday, September 24. The Indian team clocked 3:14.46 to finish second in the final.

The Indian quartet featured Manu TS, MR Poovamma, Vishal TK and Vithya Ramraj. Manu TS got India off to a strong start in the opening leg and kept the team in medal contention.

Poovamma then produced a determined run, especially in the closing stages of her leg. Vishal TK followed with a solid effort before handing over to Vithya Ramraj for the final leg.

Vithya delivered a strong finish in the anchor leg to help India secure the silver medal. Her performance proved crucial as India held on to a podium place in a closely fought relay final.

The silver adds another medal to India's athletics campaign at the Asian Games 2026, with the Indian relay team putting together a strong performance from start to finish.

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