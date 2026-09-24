Seema Kumari Wins Bronze In 10,000m Race, Gives India First Athletics Medal At Asian Games 2026

Seema Kumari Wins Bronze In 10,000m, Gives India First Athletics Medal At Asian Games 2026 | X

Indian athlete Seema Kumari has made the country proud as she won the bronze medal in the women's 10,000 metre race at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday. She finished the race with a time of 32:50.05.

The medal is India's first in athletics at the 2026 Asian Games. India's athletics campaign began on Thursday, September 24, with several athletes competing across track and field events.

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Seema produced a strong performance in the 10,000m final to finish on the podium. The event was held at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium which is one of the venues hosting the athletics competitions at the Games.

The bronze also gives India an early boost in its athletics campaign. The country had won 29 athletics medals, including six golds, at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou which makes the sport an important part of India's medal hopes in Aichi-Nagoya.