'India Will Appreciate Bangladesh More Than Ever': BCB Director Expects More Planning From Hosts After Series Win Over Pakistan

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Director Nazmul Abedin admitted that India are stronger compared to their side, but reckons the hosts will see the Tigers differently this time around. Abedin's comments comes in the wake of Bangladesh's historic series win over Pakistan.

Bangladesh, who recently toured Pakistan, inflicted a 2-0 series sweep as will visit India to play as many Tests from September 19. Nevertheless, the Tigers will have to produce a world-class performance to defeat India, who haven't lost a series on home soil since 2012.

Speaking to reporters, Abedin believes Bangladesh's performance against Pakistan will make India wary and that Rohit Sharma and co. will plan more astutely against them. As quoted by cricketpakistan.pk, he stated:

"India will appreciate Bangladesh more than ever. They will try to play with a little more planning. They (India) may not see Bangladesh the way they used to see before. I think India are a little stronger compared to Bangladesh. So whether we can play with the mentality we had against Pakistan, whether we can keep that going consistently, will be a challenge for us."

"Self-confidence is very important" - Nazmul Abedin

Abedin underlined the need for greater consistency against India, suggesting that they will be no pushovers, adding:

"The pressure we were able to apply against Pakistan it may not be as easy against India. There we have to be more consistent, and show more patience. But self-confidence is very important."