India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming On TV And Online |

India and West Indies will face each other in the second T20I of the five-match series on Friday, October 9. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India will look to extend their lead in the series after winning the first T20I in Lucknow by eight wickets.

The IND vs WI 2nd T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 PM. Cricket fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

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Fans who want to watch the match online can stream the IND vs WI 2nd T20I live on JioHotstar. The match will be an important one for West Indies as they need a win in Ranchi to level the five-match series, while India will aim to take a 2-0 lead.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

Date: Friday, October 9, 2026

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Squads:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav

Read Also Shreyas Iyer Powers India To 8-Wicket Victory With Maiden T20I Hundred In IND Vs WI 1st T20I

West Indies: Shai Hope (Wicket-keeper/Captain), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Amir Jangoo, Quentin Sampson