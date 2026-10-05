India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Team India Craze Hits Ranchi As Fans Sleep Outside Stadium For Tickets; VIDEO | X

The craze for the Indian Cricket Team and the star cricketers has reached another level in Ranchi ahead of the second T20I against West Indies. With the match just days away, crazy cricket fans reportedly spent the night outside the JSCA International Stadium Complex to get their hands on tickets. Visuals of the fans gathering in large numbers outside the stadium to get their hands on the match tickets are doing rounds on social media.

Pictures from Ranchi show fans sitting and even sleeping outside the stadium as they waited for ticket counters to open. The incident highlights the excitement among supporters ahead of India's return to Ranchi for an international match.

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The second T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, October 9. It will be the second match of the five-game series and the opening T20I is scheduled in Lucknow on October 6.

The demand for tickets has been particularly high. According to a report from Ranchi, online tickets for the match were sold out in just 17 minutes, while thousands of tickets were also sold through the stadium counters. The report stated that 8,033 tickets were sold on the first day, including 4,022 online and 4,011 at the counters.

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The images shared from the stadium show supporters waiting patiently under the temporary ticket-counter structures. Some fans appeared to have spent the night there, using blankets as they waited for their chance to buy tickets.

Ranchi has a special connection with Indian cricket as the home city of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The return of Team India to the city has added to the excitement as the fans are eager to watch the Indian stars in action at the JSCA International Stadium.

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The five-match T20I series will see India and West Indies meet in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The Ranchi match on October 9 will be followed by the third T20I in Indore on October 11.

With fans already queuing overnight for tickets, Ranchi is clearly gearing up for a packed stadium when India take on West Indies on October 9.