India vs Uruguay: Match Halted Due To Thunderstorm; Anirudh Thapa Scores Equaliser After Darwin Nunez Gives Visitors Lead

India vs Uruguay: Match Halted Due To Thunderstorm | X

Darwin Nunez put Uruguay ahead before Anirudh Thapa equalised in the 22nd minute, with a thunderstorm forcing players off the field at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

Kolkata, October 6: India came from behind to level the score against Uruguay in the international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday. Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez opened the scoring before Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa scored the equaliser in the 22nd minute to make it 1-1.

Nunez gave Uruguay the lead in the opening stages of the match. The forward sent India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu the wrong way to put the visitors ahead.

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India responded well and found the equaliser through Thapa in the 22nd minute. The goal brought the Blue Tigers back into the contest and gave the home crowd something to cheer about.

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However, the match was later delayed due to a thunderstorm in Kolkata. The players left the field and returned to the dressing rooms as officials waited for conditions to improve.

The match remains tied at 1-1, with the resumption dependent on the weather and match officials' decision.