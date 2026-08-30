India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asia Cup 2026 Live?

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The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team will look to put their disappointing 2024 campaign behind them as they begin their Women's Asia Cup title quest against Thailand in the UAE on Sunday. The continental showpiece began on Friday, with Thailand beating Hong Kong China in the tournament opener.

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India head into the tournament after a second successive group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup, despite having won the ODI World Cup. They have largely retained the squad that featured in the T20 World Cup in England earlier this year, with Yastika Bhatia, Shreyanka Patil and injured Jemimah Rodrigues the notable absentees. Pratika Rawal has earned her maiden T20I call-up as Rodrigues' replacement, despite last playing a T20 match in November 2024.

Thailand enter the Asia Cup with confidence after winning the Women's Premier Cup in June, where they defeated the UAE in the final. Left-arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong, the highest wicket-taker in women's T20I cricket with 169 wickets, is their biggest bowling threat. Off-spinner Onnicha Kamchomphu also made an impact in the opener, taking 3-27 against Hong Kong China to reach 150 T20I wickets.

IND-W vs THAI-W Live Streaming

The India vs Thailand will kick off at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, 30th August at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The toss will be at 7:30 PM IST.

The match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app. The match will be also be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network.