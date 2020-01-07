India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch live telecast

After the first game at Guwahati turned out to be a damper due to heavy downpour, all eyes will be on Shikhar Dhawan and his ability to perform in T20I matches as India take on Sri Lanka at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. This also ensures that the players would remain fresh despite having a day's break.

Although most players have been relieved to take an extra day’s rest, others like Shikhar Dhawan, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur, who are in dire need to prove themselves, have only a few opportunities to assert their claim in the side.

Dhawan, 35, is a proven performer in limited-overs cricket but with age on Rahul's side (27), time is running out for the easy-going Delhi-based cricketer to cement his place for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Saini and Thakur, too, have not had that good run in the limited-overs format. Although their biggest performances have come against Sri Lanka in March of 2018. 4/27 for Thakur and 3/17 for Saini on his debut.

The fans should take a sigh of relief as Indore will have pleasant weather conditions and play will go on without any hitches.

Skipper Virat Kohli too has stated that choosing between Dhawan and Rahul will be a tough call after Rohit, who is rested from the Sri Lanka series, returns to open the innings.

"When Rohit comes back, you know, it's going to be a difficult thing to address because Shikhar has been an experienced player but KL is playing so well. I think we'll have to decide what is the best combination that we can go with and who are the best XI to take the field," Kohli had said ahead of the first T20.

Considering not a ball was bowled in Guwahati, it is unlikely that Kohli will make changes to the playing XI, having picked three specialist pacers and two spinners for the series-opener.

Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav were the chosen spinners with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja missing out. Kohli had taken that call keeping the significant presence of left-handers in the Sri Lankan line-up.

Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson, who has been warming the bench series after series, are likely to sit out again.

India are being experimental ahead of the World Cup in October-November but the management has so far not given an opportunity to Pandey and Samson.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's comeback after four months was highly anticipated in Guwahati but rain and subsequent wet outfield played spoilsport. He is certain to get game time on Tuesday with clear weather predicted in Indore.

The Holkar Stadium has hosted only one T20 International so far and the visiting team happened to be Sri Lanka.

It was a high-scoring game in December 2017 with Rohit smashing 118 off 43 balls and Rahul fetching 89 off 49 as India went on to make 260 for five in 20 overs. The hosts eventually won the game by 88 runs.

All-rounder Angelo Mathews, one of Sri Lanka's most experienced players alongside skipper Lasith Malinga, did not find a place in the playing XI in Guwahati with the visitors also going for three specialist pacers and two spinners. It remains to be seen if Mathews makes the team on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, who have not won a bilateral series against India across formats for more than 10 years now, will have to produce a special performance to upstage the domineering hosts here.

Here are all the details about how to watch the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka:

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I taking place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match begins at 7 pm IST on Sunday (5 January). The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Where to watch live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match online?

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka can be watched online on Hotstar.

What are the squads for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), D Gunathilaka, A Fernando, A Mathews, D Shanaka, K Perera, N Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, I Udana, B Rajapaksa, O Fernando, W Hasaranga, L Kumara, K Mendis, L Sandakan, K Rajitha.

