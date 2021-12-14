India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli to opt out of ODIs, Rohit Sharma will recover in time: Report

New Delhi: India's star batter Virat Kohli may skip the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa, report said.

While injured Rohit Sharma will miss the Tests in South Africa, the ODIs after that will see Kohli being unavailable for the Indian team.

According to NDTV report, Sharma will take about a month to recover from his hamstring injury. The three-match ODI series starts on January 19 at Boland Park, Paarl. The second ODI will be played at the same venue on January 21 while the third and final match of the series will be played on January 23 at Newlands in Cape Town.

On Monday, the BCCI announced Rohit Sharma had been ruled out of the Test series with opening batter Priyank Panchal, who was part of the India A tour to the country earlier this month, named as his replacement.

Meanwhile, It is learnt that Kohli has already informed the BCCI about his decision.

India and South Africa will play three ODIs after the Test series.

As per a TOI report, "Kohli is going to miss the ODIs as he is taking time off to celebrate his daughter Vamika's first birthday. Vamika was born on January 11 last year and Kohli is planning a holiday with his family after the conclusion of the Test series."

Last year, when Vamika was born, Kohli had gone on paternity leave after the first Test in Australia in Adelaide. India had lost that game before the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led the side to a historic series win against Australia.

The final Test of the tour will be begin on January 11. The ODI squad is yet to be announced for the series.

With IANS Inputs

