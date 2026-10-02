India Vs Pakistan: Six ODI Clashes Possible In 2027 After ICC Announces World Cup Schedule; Here's How | X

Arch-rivals set for October 10 clash in Johannesburg; three more meetings could be possible in the World Cup and Asia Cup

Cricket fans could witness India and Pakistan face each other as many as six times in 2027 in ODIs as the arch-rivals can potentially meet in the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's ODI World Cup. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the 2027 World Cup schedule on Thursday and confirmed an India vs Pakistan group-stage clash in Johannesburg on October 10.

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ICC World Cup 2027

The World Cup could generate multiple opportunities for the two sides to meet. India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. After the group stage, the top three teams from each group and the best-placed fourth team will advance to the Super Seven stage.

Super Seven Stage

India and Pakistan could face each other again in the Super Seven stage on November 7 in Cape Town, as per the announced schedule and their designated seedings, provided both teams qualify. A third World Cup encounter is also possible if both sides progress to the knockout rounds and meet in a semifinal or the final.

Asia Cup 2027

The Asia Cup could offer another three opportunities for the two teams to renew their rivalry. India and Pakistan could meet in the group stage and Super Four stage, followed by a possible final if both teams qualify. However, the number of encounters will depend on the tournament format and the teams' performances.

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With three potential meetings in each tournament, India and Pakistan could play six ODI matches against each other in 2027. While the World Cup fixtures have now been confirmed, the Asia Cup meetings and additional World Cup clashes remain dependent on qualification and results.