India Vs Pakistan Set For Boxing Showdown At CWG 2026 On Kargil Vijay Diwas: When And Where To Watch Live

India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam will take on Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in a high-profile men's 55kg pre-quarterfinal bout at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Sunday, coinciding with Kargil Vijay Diwas. The clash comes after the Indian boxer registered a dominant opening-round victory and secured his place in the last 16. With a quarter-final berth on the line, the contest is expected to attract significant attention from given the intense rivalry between the two nations.

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Jadumani Singh Mandengbam advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after defeating Scotland's Aaron Cullen by a unanimous decision on Friday. The Indian boxer controlled the bout from start to finish, showcasing his speed, precision, and tactical discipline. The convincing victory underlined his strong medal ambitions at the Games.

His next challenge will be Pakistan's Sumama Rehman, who progressed directly to the pre-quarterfinal stage after receiving a bye in the preliminary round. The timing of the bout has added extra significance, as it will be held on Kargil Vijay Diwas, the day India commemorates the victory of its armed forces in the 1999 Kargil War.

India vs Pakistan boxing live streaming

The men's 55kg pre-quarterfinal between Jadumani Singh Mandengbam and Sumama Rehman is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening, July 26. Fans in India can watch the bout live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The exact ring walk time will depend on the completion of the preceding bouts on the competition schedule. It is expected to kick off around 11:45 PM IST.