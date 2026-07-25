India vs Pakistan Boxing Blockbuster Set As Jadumani Singh Storms Into Commonwealth Games 2026 Pre-Quarterfinals | Video | X

Glasgow: India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam cruised into the pre-quarterfinals of the men's 55kg boxing competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a commanding unanimous-decision victory over Scotland's Aaron Cullen on Friday, setting up a clash against Pakistan's Sumama Rehman.

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Competing in front of a partisan home crowd backing Cullen at the SEC, the 22-year-old Indian remained unfazed and dominated throughout the bout. Jadumani earned perfect 10s from all five judges in the opening round and repeated the feat in the second before sealing a comprehensive 5-0 unanimous decision, according to Olympics.com.

The victory booked him a pre-quarterfinal meeting with Pakistan's Sumama Rehman on Sunday evening. Rehman advanced directly to the last 16 after receiving a bye in the preliminary round, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake in the contest.

Jadumani, who claimed a silver medal in the 50kg category at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida last year, has moved up to the 55kg division this season. He was also the first Indian boxer to enter the ring at the Glasgow Games.

India have fielded a 14-member boxing contingent at the Commonwealth Games, comprising seven men and seven women.

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain has already secured at least a bronze medal after receiving a bye into the semi-finals. In Commonwealth Games boxing, both losing semi-finalists are awarded bronze medals.

India's campaign will continue on Saturday when Sachin Siwach faces Canada's Al-Ahmadieh Keoma in the men's 60kg round of 32.

Bowls will be back in focus on Saturday with last time's Fours champions Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki in action, along with Putul Sonowal. The Artistic Gymnastics team of Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale, Protistha Samanta will hope to make their mark after the men's team failed to do so on the opening day.

India won their first medal of the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Friday (local time) when para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar won a bronze medal in the men's heavyweight category.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)