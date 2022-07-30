India vs Pakistan at Commonwealth Games 2022: When and Where to watch women's cricket match; Live on TV and online

After squandering a chance to win their first Group A match against Australia, India will be seeking better show in batting and bowling in a crucial game against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Touted as a match of catching a wide public interest due to the large number of Indian and Pakistani-origin people residing in the city, expect the stadium to be a full house when Harmanpreet Kaur and Bismah Maroof lead their respective teams on the field in a match where the future of their campaign in the tournament hinges heavily.

A win for either of them means the chance for a medal will be alive while a loss would put either of the teams on the brink of an early exit from the competition.

Just like India, Pakistan also had to suffer a loss in their opening match, being defeated by 15 runs from Barbados. Veteran all-rounder Nida Dar holds the key for Pakistan, seen from her unbeaten 50 off 31 balls when other batters failed to hang around at the crease. Bismah and other batters will have to get going to put some runs on board.

Pacers Diana Baig and Fatima Sana have the capability of keeping the batters in check with their accurate line and length. They would like for their spinners like Nida, Anam Amin and young leg-spinner Tuba Hassan to get some wickets and stem the run flow.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan

When: July 31 (Sunday)

Where to Watch: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, and Sony TEN 4 channels

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Timing: 03:30 pm IST onwards