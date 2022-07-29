Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Shafali Verma survives after Australia's Alyssa Healy stumps with wrong glove, see pics

Screen grab |

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Luck favoured Shafali Verma after the opener got a major reprieve during India women's team match against Australia in Birmingham on Friday, July 29.

Shafali ventured out of the crease and Alyssa Healy whipped the bails off with the glove. But the ball was in the other glove. The wicketkeeper then took the bails off with the glove that had the ball. But she had to take the stump out.

After a stumping check, the umpire declared Shafali not out.

Earlier, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first in their tournament opener.

This is the first time women's cricket will be played at CWG and overall second time the sport will be played at the multi-sport event, with the last time being 1998.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said during the toss: "Wicket looks good. We have trained hard for the last couple of months and see what works for us. The side is looking positive. We are going with three spinners, two medium pacers, the keeper and the rest batters."

Australian skipper Meg Lanning said at the toss: "Will be enjoyable to go out first as a team on the field. Preparation has been good, we are ready to play. We have played in big competitions. (Extra pressure?) We are so used to it to be honest. We want to win every game we play. It is a new tournament, difficult to win, but want to enjoy the challenge."