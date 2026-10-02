India Vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Final: Weather Forecast, Rain Threat And What Happens If Match Is Washed Out? |

India and Pakistan are set to battle for the men's cricket gold medal, but rain in Nisshin could lead to a rare outcome, with both teams potentially sharing the top prize

India and Pakistan are gearing up for a high-voltage clash in the men’s cricket final at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday, October 3. However, the weather forecast in Nisshin has raised concerns about a possible washout, leaving fans wondering what would happen if rain prevents the match from producing a result.

According to the forecast cited by The Times of India, Nisshin has a 62% chance of rain on Saturday morning with the probability expected to drop to 25% in the afternoon. Temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, with cloud cover expected to be around 37%.

What happens if rain washes out India vs Pakistan final?

If rain washes out the final without a result then India and Pakistan will share the gold medal according to the playing conditions for the 2026 Asian Games. Both teams will be declared joint champions with no silver medal awarded.

The rules are different from those followed at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. On that occasion, India won gold after the final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. India were declared winners because they were the higher-ranked team. That ranking-based rule will not decide the winner in the 2026 final.

There is no reserve day scheduled for the gold medal match which makes the weather a key factor in Saturday’s contest. If the match is abandoned, both sides will take home gold rather than one team claiming the title outright.

India and Pakistan reach the final

India booked their place in the final with a commanding 124-run victory over Sri Lanka in the semi-final. After being asked to bat, India posted 169/7 in 20 overs before their bowlers dismissed Sri Lanka for just 45. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma picked up two wickets each.

Pakistan also secured a place in the final, setting up a much-anticipated contest against India. India are the defending champions and will be looking to retain the gold medal they won at the previous edition.